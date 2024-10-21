  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Rotary is Going “All-In” at the SEMA Show

    Oct. 21, 2024
    Rotary Solutions will unveil several new products at SEMA.
    Related To: Rotary Lift
    Rotary Solutions Homepage Banner.
    Rotary Solutions Homepage Banner.
    Rotary Solutions Homepage Banner.

    Rotary, a part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, is set to showcase its latest innovations at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 5-8, according to a news release.

    The company will feature two booths, #36017 (indoor: upper south hall) and #81296 (outdoor: silver lot), packed with cutting-edge vehicle service and repair equipment.

    The event will also mark the launch of Rotary’s new brand, Rotary Solutions, as part of the company’s 100th-anniversary celebration. Rotary Solutions aims to provide a single-source solution for premium shop equipment, reliable resources, and world-class training. The brand includes several iconic names in vehicle repair and diagnostic service, such as Rotary by Rotary Solutions, Forward Lift by Rotary Solutions, Direct Lift by Rotary Solutions, and Chief Collision Technology.

    “Launching Rotary Solutions at SEMA is the perfect way to showcase our 100-year legacy of pushing the limits on what’s possible in vehicle service,” said Sunny Sanyal, vice president of marketing and customer experience for VSG Americas. “With the combined expertise of our new Rotary Solutions brand, we’re going beyond vehicle lifts and providing expertise and support in new ways to help shops increase revenue and productivity.”

    Rotary Solutions will unveil several new products at SEMA, including the Rotary R1250 Automatic Leverless Pro Tire Changer, the Rotary ARO16 Four-Post Lift with a 16,000 lb. capacity, the Rotary SLW210-AV WIDE SMARTLIFT Inground Lift, and the Chief Phoenix Pulling Rack with Rolling Jacks. Product and industry experts will be available to answer questions and provide insights into special financing, rebate offers, and the 10-day QuickShip Guarantee Program.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.