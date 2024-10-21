Rotary is Going “All-In” at the SEMA Show

Rotary, a part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, is set to showcase its latest innovations at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 5-8, according to a news release.

The company will feature two booths, #36017 (indoor: upper south hall) and #81296 (outdoor: silver lot), packed with cutting-edge vehicle service and repair equipment.

The event will also mark the launch of Rotary’s new brand, Rotary Solutions, as part of the company’s 100th-anniversary celebration. Rotary Solutions aims to provide a single-source solution for premium shop equipment, reliable resources, and world-class training. The brand includes several iconic names in vehicle repair and diagnostic service, such as Rotary by Rotary Solutions, Forward Lift by Rotary Solutions, Direct Lift by Rotary Solutions, and Chief Collision Technology.

“Launching Rotary Solutions at SEMA is the perfect way to showcase our 100-year legacy of pushing the limits on what’s possible in vehicle service,” said Sunny Sanyal, vice president of marketing and customer experience for VSG Americas. “With the combined expertise of our new Rotary Solutions brand, we’re going beyond vehicle lifts and providing expertise and support in new ways to help shops increase revenue and productivity.”

Rotary Solutions will unveil several new products at SEMA, including the Rotary R1250 Automatic Leverless Pro Tire Changer, the Rotary ARO16 Four-Post Lift with a 16,000 lb. capacity, the Rotary SLW210-AV WIDE SMARTLIFT Inground Lift, and the Chief Phoenix Pulling Rack with Rolling Jacks. Product and industry experts will be available to answer questions and provide insights into special financing, rebate offers, and the 10-day QuickShip Guarantee Program.