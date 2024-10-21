New Purple Shade Coming to American Roads, According to BASF

BASF’s Coatings division has introduced its latest collection of automotive colors, titled “Routing,” for the 2024-2025 season. The collection draws inspiration from the concept of “routing” in communication technology, symbolizing the transmission of information.

The Routing collection features a diverse palette, including new reds with intense purple shades, dark achromatic colors with dynamic effects, and fine metallics with strong surface effects. Pastel colors continue to diversify, with new beige and light green tones, as well as unusual intermediate shades. Sustainability and functionality remain core themes, with colors developed using renewable, recycled, and bio-based materials, optimized for sensor-based driving systems.

In the Americas, Holding Sway, an intense purple shade with a blueish shift effect, symbolizes the merging of dual hues and cooperative energies. “In Holding Sway, the value of transparent and cooperative energies merging to form innovative paths are symbolized,” said Lizzie-Marie, lead color designer for the Americas.

“In our trend observations, we have identified the way we communicate and handle information with human or non-human intelligence as a strong driver for trend developments,” said Mark Gutjahr, global head of automotive color design at BASF. “Communication is lively, ever-changing, and mutually receptive – just like colors.”

BASF’s annual color trends research informs the development of surface, texture, and color positions, shared with automotive customers to drive future mass production plans. In 2024, BASF’s colors Zenomenon and Efflorescence were recognized by the Red Dot Design Award.

In EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), the standout color is Harbinger's Ink, a deep black hue with a unique sparkle effect, enhanced by carbon-negative and renewable components. “Harbinger's Ink represents the crucial integration of environmental responsibility into automotive design,” explained Gutjahr.

In Asia Pacific, Scintillation, a smart warm gray with a liquid metal effect, captures the region’s drive for refined, forward-looking design. “Scintillation aligns with the region’s focus on creating high-quality, sustainable automotive solutions,” noted Chiharu Matsuhara, head of Automotive Color Design for Asia Pacific.

End customers may witness these new colors on the road or in their driveways within the next three to five model years.