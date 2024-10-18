  • Advertise
    CCC to Host Webinar on Emerging Automotive Industry Trends

    Oct. 18, 2024
    The webinar will address rising repair costs, changing customer expectations, and the complexities of modern vehicles.
    CCC Intelligent Solutions logo

    CCC’s Senior Industry Analysts Kyle Krumlauf and Erik Bahnsen, along with guest speaker Rohit Makhijani, Principal Analyst at Forrester, will host a webinar to explore emerging trends that could transform the way claims are handled and repairs are managed. The webinar will delve into insights from CCC’s latest Crash Course Q3 Report.

    The discussion will focus on rising repair costs, shifting customer expectations, and the increasing complexities of modern vehicles. Key topics will include the impacts of persistent inflation, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and the evolving landscape of vehicle affordability.

    Participants can expect to gain valuable insights on several critical areas:

    • Navigating Inflation: Strategies for mitigating rising costs across parts, labor, and administrative expenses.
    • Handling Vehicle Complexity: Insights on managing intricate repair processes, including supplement approval and repair cycle times.
    • Dealing with Supply Chain Disruptions: Approaches to handle parts shortages and streamline processes in the face of unpredictability.
    • Responding to Customer Behavior: How changes in driving patterns, ADAS technology, and customer expectations are shaping the future of claims and repair.

    The webinar aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the data driving these conversations and offer practical solutions for industry professionals.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

