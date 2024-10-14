  • Advertise
    CIECA API Standards: How the Collision Industry is Transitioning to JSON-based APIs

    Oct. 14, 2024
    A webinar on October 24 will feature Paulette Reed and the Architecture Committee discussing the new CIECA API Standards and the industry’s transition to JSON-based APIs.
    CIECA
    Paulette Reed

    The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the first standards release of the year, the 2024R1, will be available near the end of October, according to a news release.

    A CIECA technical webinar will be held on Thursday, October 24, at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 pm. .ET. During the webinar, Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager, and the architecture committee will discuss CIECA’s new standards—CIECA API Standards (CAPIS)—and how the industry is transitioning to using JSON-based APIs.

    “CIECA’s Architecture Committee has been working hard to develop CAPIS and we are looking forward to sharing our progress with members and the industry,” said Reed. “Companies moving to JSON-based APIs are highly encouraged to attend this meeting.”

    The following will be shared during the webinar:

    • Information about the ongoing development of CAPIS
    • How EMS/BMS are being converted to CAPIS
    • Examples of how members are using CIECA Standards to develop API messages
    • Updates about the progress being made in CIECA Committees.
    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

