CIECA API Standards: How the Collision Industry is Transitioning to JSON-based APIs

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the first standards release of the year, the 2024R1, will be available near the end of October, according to a news release.

A CIECA technical webinar will be held on Thursday, October 24, at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 pm. .ET. During the webinar, Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager, and the architecture committee will discuss CIECA’s new standards—CIECA API Standards (CAPIS)—and how the industry is transitioning to using JSON-based APIs.

“CIECA’s Architecture Committee has been working hard to develop CAPIS and we are looking forward to sharing our progress with members and the industry,” said Reed. “Companies moving to JSON-based APIs are highly encouraged to attend this meeting.”

The following will be shared during the webinar: