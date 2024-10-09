State Farm Piloting ADAS Program with OPUS IVS

Editor's Note: Just after this article was published, Brian Herron reached out to FenderBender to clarify it is the pricing of the required calibrations that his company believes belongs between collision repair customers and the insurer.

"Our ADAS MAP software does have a fee for use, per vehicle and is competitive with applications in the industry," he wrote in an email. "And we do offer some discounts for volume applications."

We have updated this article to clarify the pricing negotiation detail is for the calibrations, not the ADAS MAP usage.

State Farm has launched a pilot program with Opus IVS' ADAS MAP product in select markets, confirmed Opus IVS CEO Brian Herron in his Facebook and LinkedIn Oct. 8 posts.

"ADAS MAP will provide State Farm-affiliated shops with a comprehensive, scrubbed calibration report, helping both parties ensure that every critical safety calibration is properly addressed," he wrote.

He said the product provides guidance on what calibrations are required, which enhances the accuracy and safety of the repair process.

Herron was clear in his social media posts that the company will not be involved in negotiating pricing of those required calibrations with the insurer.

"We've seen the industry turmoil caused by diagnostic providers setting pricing with carriers, and we firmly believe these discussions should remain between insurers and repairers."