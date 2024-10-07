Crash Champions Launches ‘Champions For a Cause’ in Support of Susan G. Komen

The Crash Champions Collision Repair Team has kicked off its annual ‘Champions For a Cause’ campaign in support of Susan G. Komen and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, according to a news release.

Throughout October, team members at over 650 repair centers will don special edition polos and t-shirts featuring a pink Crash Champions logo and ribbon to show solidarity with those affected by breast cancer. Proceeds from the apparel sales will benefit Komen’s efforts to find a cure and provide community health resources.

“This is an incredibly important and deeply personal cause for our team members across the country,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We truly believe that by unifying as one team, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those impacted by this devastating disease. Susan G. Komen has a long history of inspiring hope and saving lives through its support of groundbreaking research and community outreach.”

The ‘Champions For a Cause’ campaign is a longstanding tradition for Crash Champions. In 2023, team members raised $70,000 for Susan G. Komen through the sales of pink uniforms and participation in ‘Race for the Cure’ and ‘More than Pink Walk’ events across the U.S. The 2024 campaign will continue throughout October, with Crash Champions also serving as a proud National Team supporter of the ‘Race for a Cure’ and ‘More than Pink Walk’ events nationwide.