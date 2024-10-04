Free Webinar from ASE: EV Contactors and Interlock Circuits

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, October 8 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “EV Contactors and Interlock Circuits,” according to a news release.

High-voltage batteries are fundamental to EVs and hybrids. That high voltage is contained to the batteries until called upon by an electronic control unit (ECU), at which time contactors or high voltage relays will be closed and allow current flow. These systems are monitored by a high-voltage interlock circuit and immediately open if a fault is detected to protect equipment and people.

In this webinar, Ryan Kooiman, with Standard Motor Products, will show participants the sequence in which these circuits work under normal conditions as well as what happens when a fault occurs.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for this live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.