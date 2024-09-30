  • Advertise
    WIN Launches its Pay It Forward Campaign

    Sept. 30, 2024
    The Pay It Forward campaign encourages participants to contribute $95 and designate a WIN membership recipient of their choice.
    WIN
    WIN Logo
    The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the launch of its annual WIN Pay It Forward campaign, aimed at providing women in the collision repair industry with valuable resources and support, according to a news release.
     
    The campaign offers WIN members and sponsors the opportunity to share the benefits of WIN with others in the industry.
     
    Through the generosity of industry professionals, WIN is able to offer a limited number of one-year memberships at no cost to recipients. This initiative aims to ensure that women at every stage of their career have access to the resources and support provided by WIN.
     
    The Pay It Forward campaign encourages participants to contribute $95 and designate a WIN membership recipient of their choice, or donate to the “WIN Pick” fund, where WIN will select the recipient.
     
    Who Can Receive Pay It Forward Membership?
    • Those who are new to the industry
    • Those not currently employed but actively seeking a role in the industry
    • Those working as a collision repair program instructor
    • First time applicants without company sponsorship
     
    Cindy Reeves and Tricia Benz, co-chairs of the WIN Membership Pay It Forward subcommittee, stated, “WIN offers education, mentoring, and leadership development opportunities to build critical skills for success in the collision repair market. This not only benefits the individual but also their organizations and the overall industry.”
     
    WIN provides education through its annual conference and regular webinars on industry topics such as ADAS, estimating, and electric vehicle repairs, as well as finance, leadership, and personal growth skills. Additionally, WIN offers networking opportunities through regional meet-ups and various committees, allowing members to develop teambuilding and leadership skills.
     
    The WIN Pay It Forward campaign is a testament to the organization’s commitment to supporting women in a male-dominated industry and ensuring they have the tools and resources needed for success.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

