VIVE Collision Opens New Location in Albany

VIVE Collision just celebrated the opening of a new location in Albany, New York, according to a VIVE Collision Facebook post.
The event hosted many guests, including the mayor of the city, Kathy Sheehan.
Daniel McCoy, Albany County Executive, went to Facebook and wrote:
"Today we celebrated the grand opening of the flagship location of VIVE Collision right here in Albany County! Getting your car repaired after an accident is essential and VIVE Collision prides itself on honesty, transparency, and reliability for all customers. I look forward to witnessing your continued success!"
VIVE Collision has locations across New England.