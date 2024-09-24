Polyvance Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Polyvance announced the appointment of John Pennycuff as its new chief revenue officer, according to a news release.

Pennycuff, an accomplished sales professional from the industrial market, brings a wealth of knowledge in revenue management, strategic planning, and market expansion. His background includes leading high-performance teams, implementing effective go-to-market strategies, and accelerating revenue growth across diverse channels and vertical markets.

Pennycuff’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Polyvance, which is experiencing evolving demand for its plastic repair solutions, from its line of nitrogen plastic welders to its wide range of other refinishing products and accessories. His leadership will focus on expanding market presence, optimizing revenue streams, and enhancing customer engagement.

“I’m thrilled to join Polyvance,” said Pennycuff. “Polyvance is uniquely positioned for continued growth, and I’m honored to work alongside such a talented, dedicated team.”