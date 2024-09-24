  • Advertise
    SCRS Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) - Airbag & SRS Inspection Matrix

    Sept. 24, 2024
    Check out the latest SCRS Estimating Tip.
    The Society of Collision Repair Specialists
    Estimating Tip Screenshot

    Qapter users can find the "Air Bag Matrix" for required inspections after a collision with or without deployment, in the "Airbag/Srs" zone selection, according to the latest SCRS Estimating Tip.

    The estimating databases are all intended to be used as a GUIDE ONLY - it is important to remember that the auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose and identify the methodology and their unique cost of the vehicle damage repair.
     
    You can view this tip and others on the DEG website.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

