SCRS Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) - Airbag & SRS Inspection Matrix

Qapter users can find the "Air Bag Matrix" for required inspections after a collision with or without deployment, in the "Airbag/Srs" zone selection, according to the latest SCRS Estimating Tip.

The estimating databases are all intended to be used as a GUIDE ONLY - it is important to remember that the auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose and identify the methodology and their unique cost of the vehicle damage repair.