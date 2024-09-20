Fire at Two Omaha Auto Businesses Stopped by Fire Crew

A fire struck two auto repair businesses in Omaha, Nebraska, according to a Facebook post from the Omaha Fire Department.

The Omaha Fire Department’s C-Shift crews responded to a structure fire near 84th and Blondo on Thursday morning. Dispatched at 9:56 a.m., the crews declared a working fire upon arrival. A second alarm was called, and the fire was brought under control by 10:57 a.m.

According to photos shared on Facebook, two businesses appeared to be affected. One was Iggy’s Auto Body Shop, and next door to it is J & J Automotive.