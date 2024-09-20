  • Advertise
    Fire at Two Omaha Auto Businesses Stopped by Fire Crew

    Sept. 20, 2024
    The fire was determined to be accidental.
    Omaha Fire Department
    Iggy&rsquo;s Auto Body Shop

    A fire struck two auto repair businesses in Omaha, Nebraska, according to a Facebook post from the Omaha Fire Department.

    The Omaha Fire Department’s C-Shift crews responded to a structure fire near 84th and Blondo on Thursday morning. Dispatched at 9:56 a.m., the crews declared a working fire upon arrival. A second alarm was called, and the fire was brought under control by 10:57 a.m.

    According to photos shared on Facebook, two businesses appeared to be affected. One was Iggy’s Auto Body Shop, and next door to it is J & J Automotive.

    The fire was determined to be accidental, originating from an engine compartment fire in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

    There is a gofundme page set up after the fire for J&J Automotive to rebuild. It has a goal set for $100,000.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

