ProColor Names New Vice President of Operations

ProColor Collision added Scott Kohl as vice president of Operations, according to a press release.

Reporting to Scott Bridges, senior vice president, Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision, Kohl oversees the ProColor Collision Operations teams focused on implementation and support. He will also oversee sales and performance.

Together, these teams provide ongoing guidance and support to ProColor Collision franchisees, including ongoing training, branding, and all operational excellence support to grow skills and create efficiencies to help drive each location’s growth and success.

“ProColor Collision is experiencing steady growth in the United States thanks to the ongoing commitment of our support team and the dedication and drive of our long-term and newest franchisees,” said Bridges. “Scott brings to the team a unique combination of experience in all aspects of the collision repair industry and has a strong history of creating solid relationships between body shop networks and insurance companies.”

With over 25 years of experience in the finance-insurance-collision industry, Kohl brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to ProColor Collision. His experience as a current ASE Master Collision/Refinish Technician with I-CAR certification and his successful insurance industry career of increasing responsibilities with Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and most recently, Kemper Auto, give him a comprehensive understanding of all aspects of a collision repair business.

Additional recent changes to the ProColor Collision Team include:

Nicky Woerner, who joined the ProColor Collision Team in February as director of partnerships, has also accepted the role of director of development, leading the team focused on connecting independent collision repair shops focused on growth with opportunities within ProColor Collision and supporting them through the onboarding process.

Kevin Beane has been promoted to implementation manager on the Implementation & Support team, reporting to Kohl. He is responsible for leading new franchisees through the transition process to the ProColor Collison brand.

Robert Aldridge recently accepted a promotion to senior manager, Sales & Performance, reporting to Kohl. Along with Field Performance Manager Evan Anderson and recent hire Performance Specialist Justin Jackson, Aldridge works with all ProColor Collison franchisees to implement proven processes, build efficiencies and grow their businesses.

“The recent additions and promotions on our team have created a seamless continuity between departments, ultimately serving our franchisees better and driving their growth,” said Bridges. “This, when combined with the entire team’s strength, will not only benefit our current franchisees but also contribute to the overall growth and ongoing strength of the ProColor Collision brand.”