Update: Quarterly Carolinas Collision Association Meeting Postponed to November

The Carolinas Collision Association’s upcoming quarterly meeting, originally set for Thursday, October 3, has been postponed to Thursday, November 14.

This news comes to FenderBender as the region recovers from Hurricane Helene.

The meeting will cover two topics:

Comprehensive Compliance Simplified with Logan Morris from AAMStraining.com The Importance of Maintenance and Evolution of Paint Booths with Jeremy Winters of Accudraft

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sandhills Community College, Stone Hall, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, North Carolina 28374.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be provided. Membership is not required to attend.