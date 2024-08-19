2024 MSO Symposium Coming to SEMA/AAPEX

The 13th annual MSO Symposium is set to take place in Las Vegas on Monday, November 4, ahead of the SEMA/AAPEX show. The event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., is highly anticipated by the collision repair industry.

The MSO Symposium has built a strong reputation thanks to the dedication of executives from influential multi-shop operators. Each year, MSO leaders gather to network, discuss industry issues, and learn about current and future challenges.

“The MSO Symposium provides a unique opportunity for leaders to gather, network, and stay informed about changes in our dynamic industry,” said Gary Hogan, vice president of strategic accounts at Puget Collision, LLC.

This year’s sessions will focus on positioning the collision repair industry for growth and success. Speakers and panelists will cover key topics such as industry data, economic impacts, HR matters, and technology drivers.

Attendance at the MSO Symposium is restricted, with qualification standards including employees of insurance companies, OEMs, multi-shop operators, and single-location repair facilities with annual sales exceeding $3 million.

Early registration opens this week. To stay updated on event announcements and participation opportunities, sign up for the MSO Symposium’s e-communications.

Equipment suppliers and service providers can attend through limited sponsorship opportunities. Media personnel attendance is also available but limited. For more information, visit the MSO Symposium website or contact the organizers.