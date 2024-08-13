Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships Awarded for 2024-25 School Year

Jose Santos-Medrano and Dayne Van Dyke have been awarded the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships for the 2024-25 school year, according to a news release.

Presented by the ASE Education Foundation, the two honorees received the scholarships in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement.

Both collision repair students, Santos-Medrano is from Reading, Pennsylvania, and attends the Automotive Training Center in Exton, Pennsylvania while Van Dyke is from Iowa City, Iowa and is a student at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“Jose and Dayne excelled academically and stood out as leaders in their schools and communities,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “It is our honor to award these scholarships in memory of Michael Busch and we thank the University of the Aftermarket Foundation for their assistance with the administration of these scholarships.”

The Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships were created in memory of the son of a former collision shop owner and ASE board member, Jim Busch, who operated a shop in Issaquah, Washington until his retirement. His son, Michael, was an automotive technology student who tragically lost his battle with cancer.

Each year, two scholarships are awarded to collision students in Michael Busch’s name. Qualified applicants must be a graduating high school senior or have graduated from high school or received a GED certificate. In addition, the applicants must be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student in a two or four-year college or an ASE accredited post-secondary collision repair program.

To learn more about the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarship and other scholarships offered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com.