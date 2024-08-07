WIN’s Most Influential Women Award Recipients to be in Panel-Style Live Webinar

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) will host a live panel interview featuring four recipients of the 2024 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards. The event, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, will include discussions on professional experiences, industry goals, and advice for women pursuing careers in collision repair.

The webinar is free and open to both WIN members and non-members. Attendees can register for the event online.

The panel will feature:

Lori Barrington, Vice President of Delivery, I-CAR

Kathy Coffey, National Key Accounts Manager, AkzoNobel

Melissa Dunn, Director of OE Certifications, Classic Collision

Jamie Shackelford, Director of Sales Enablement and Industry Intelligence, Caliber Collision

Established in 1999, the Most Influential Women honors recognize women whose leadership and commitment have enriched the collision repair industry. Winners are selected by an independent committee based on criteria such as industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship, and community service. With this year’s additions, over 100 women have been recognized by WIN.

Questions for the panel can be submitted in advance online.

For more information on WIN’s 2024 Most Influential Women awards, visit the WIN website.