Crash Champions Golf Tournament to Support Industry-Leading Collision Engineering Program

Crash Champions announced that the Collision Engineering program will be the primary beneficiary of its 2024 Charity Golf Outing, according to a news release.

The event, which raised a record $165,000 for Make-A-Wish Illinois last year, will take place December 5 at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, California.

Automotive and collision repair industry partners are encouraged to visit the event website for sponsorship opportunities.

“Our industry partners are vital to the success of the Collision Engineering program, and we are thrilled to partner with Crash Champions to help advance the next generation of collision repair professionals,” said Enterprise Mobility Vice President Mary Mahoney. “As new technologies increase the complexity of repairs, there is unprecedented demand for skilled professionals. This partnership will support the need to build a proven pipeline of talent to meet national demand.”

The Collision Engineering program, co-founded by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, aims to address the skilled trade shortage by collaborating with the automotive industry and educational institutions. The program boasts a 100% job placement rate for participating students prior to graduation.

“Crash Champions’ ongoing support of the Collision Engineering program reflects our vision: We Champion People,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We believe engaging apprenticeship programs that connect technicians with real-world training environments are critical to meeting the accelerating demand for a highly skilled workforce.”

In the past year, Crash Champions has hosted more than 25 Collision Engineering students as apprentices in its Skills Training Education Program (STEP) at repair centers across the U.S.