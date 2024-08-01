  • Advertise
    Glue Pulling Demonstration Coming Soon to Glendale, California

    Aug. 1, 2024
    Glue pulling is described as a non-intrusive repair method that promises to increase productivity and profitability.
    Shop owners and technicians are invited to a special event at the Pacific BMW Collision Center in Glendale, California, to learn about the benefits of glue pulling, according to a flyer from the California Autobody Association.
     
    Glue pulling is described as a non-intrusive repair method that promises to increase productivity and profitability.
     
    The Thursday, Sept. 19 event is sponsored by Industrial Finishes and Southern California Collision Equipment (SCCE) and starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting at 7 p.m.
     
    SCCE, along with chapter president Andrew Batenhorst, will jointly conduct the presentation, which will include a live demonstration. Attendees are encouraged to bring their repair planners and body technicians to gain hands-on experience.
     
    The event is open to both members and non-members. Tickets are priced at $40 for members, with a discounted rate of $30 for those purchasing three or more tickets. Non-members can attend for $60.
     
    To RSVP, contact Cindy Shillit, the Southern California representative, at [email protected] or call 714-944-4028.
