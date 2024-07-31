  • Advertise
    Crash Champions Expands in Washington

    July 31, 2024
    The acquisition expands Crash Champions’ presence in Washington to 32 locations.
    Crash Champions announced its latest acquisition in Washington state, the Juanita Collision Center, located in Kirkland, according to a news release.
     
    The acquisition, which was finalized on Friday, July 26, expands Crash Champions’ presence in Washington to 32 locations and bolsters its national footprint of over 650 repair centers across 37 states and the District of Columbia.
     
    “This acquisition is another step in our strategic growth plan,” founder and CEO Matt Ebertaid said. “We aim to provide customers and business partners with the very best collision repair experience in the area. We’re excited to welcome the Juanita Collision Center team to Crash Champions and look forward to serving Kirkland residents.”
     
    This announcement follows the recent acquisition of Brady’s Auto Body in April. Since 2022, Crash Champions has added a total of 27 locations across the state.
