  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    FenderBender's Chris Messer Joins Automotive Communications Council Board of Directors

    July 26, 2024
    Endeavor Business Media's Vehicle Repair Group publishes FenderBender and ABRN along with several other automotive titles.
    Automotive Communications Council
    Automotive Communications Council Background
    The Automotive Communications Council (ACC) announced the newly elected vice president and board members for the 2024-2025 term, according to a news release.
     
    Joining the board of directors is Chris Messer, VP/group publisher of Endeavor Business Media's Vehicle Repair Group, which publishes FenderBender, ABRN, and several other automotive titles. 
     
    Senior Marketing Specialist at DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. Chris Feist will also be joining as a board member.
     
    Leyla Saad, ZF’s brand activation manager, will be taking the role of vice president. Former Vice President Patrick Cronin, a marketing manager at NTN Bearing Corporation of America, will become president, with EXTEND GROUP Founder Shawn Collins continuing to provide guidance as immediate past president.
     
    “We are poised for a transformative year ahead,” said Cronin. “I am honored to lead such a dynamic team and excited about the fresh perspectives that Leyla, Chris, and Chris will bring to our board.”
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.