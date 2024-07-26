FenderBender's Chris Messer Joins Automotive Communications Council Board of Directors

Joining the board of directors is Chris Messer, VP/group publisher of Endeavor Business Media's Vehicle Repair Group, which publishes FenderBender, ABRN, and several other automotive titles.

Senior Marketing Specialist at DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. Chris Feist will also be joining as a board member.

Leyla Saad, ZF’s brand activation manager, will be taking the role of vice president. Former Vice President Patrick Cronin, a marketing manager at NTN Bearing Corporation of America, will become president, with EXTEND GROUP Founder Shawn Collins continuing to provide guidance as immediate past president.

“We are poised for a transformative year ahead,” said Cronin. “I am honored to lead such a dynamic team and excited about the fresh perspectives that Leyla, Chris, and Chris will bring to our board.”