ASE Education Foundation Honors Colorado Teacher with Byrl Shoemaker Award

Brian Manley, an automotive teacher and department head at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in Centennial, Colorado, was honored as the 2024 Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year during the ASE Instructor Training Conference held last week in Minneapolis.

An outstanding teacher, Manley helps prepare his students for SkillsUSA competitions and places his students in internships in local automotive repair businesses. Once students are placed into the industry, he makes sure that the students are doing well by visiting them at the repair facilities. Manley advocates for different ways to support students, including building a female community in automotive and seeing a 90 percent retention rate among all his students.

An ASE Master Technician, Manley has served as an Active Evaluation Team Leader (ETL) for the ASE Education Foundation, helping schools become accredited. He has also served on the board of directors for the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF).and has helped write ASE test questions. Manley encourages his automotive students to complete the entry-level ASE certification to give them an advantage when looking for a job and pursuing professional certifications.

“Brian is an exceptional instructor who has demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment to nurturing the next generation of automotive service professionals,” said Steve Day, principal at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus and the individual who nominated Manley for the award. “Brian's passion for technical education is unparalleled. As an instructor within our ASE-accredited automotive program, he consistently goes above and beyond to inspire and mentor our students. His tireless efforts in curriculum development, hands-on training and industry engagement have significantly enriched the educational experience for aspiring automotive technicians under his guidance.”

As the Byrl Shoemaker Instructor of the Year, Manley received an expenses-paid trip to attend the ASE Instructor Training Conference where his award was announced at the opening session. He will also be recognized at the annual ASE Service Professionals Recognition Awards banquet held on Nov. 20 during the ASE board of directors meeting in New Orleans.

“Each year we have an exceptional group of candidates nominated for the Byrl Shoemaker Instructor of the Year award, and this year was no exception,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Not only did Brian stand out as an exceptional instructor, but he is also committed to helping his students outside of the classroom, placing them in meaningful internships to help them excel in careers as automotive service professionals. We congratulate Brian on this prestigious honor and thank him for all he does on behalf of his automotive students.”