ATI Unveils Estimate Scrubber Tool for Collision Shop Owner Clients

The Automotive Training Institute (ATI) has launched a new tool, the Estimate Scrubber, according to a news release.

The tool is designed to revolutionize the estimation process in the collision repair industry, with a focus on accuracy, compliance and profitability.

The Estimate Scrubber is tailored to meet the needs of collision shop owners. The creators of the tool promise it will improve the accuracy of estimates, comply with industry standards and identify potential discrepancies that could lead to non-compliance and financial losses. The tool automates the estimate scrubbing process, potentially saving time and improving the precision of estimates.

“One of the primary benefits of the ATI Estimate Scrubber is its potential to significantly increase profit margins,” said ATI COO Ron Greenman. “By meticulously identifying all necessary repairs and additional services, the tool uncovers revenue opportunities that might otherwise be overlooked, resulting in an average increase of up to $700 per estimate. This improved profitability is vital for collision shops aiming to maximize their revenue potential in today’s market.”

The tool is designed to integrate with existing management systems and supports various estimating platforms including CCC, Audatex and Mitchell1. This compatibility could enable the tool to be incorporated into existing workflows.

“This tool improves accuracy and completeness, increasing profitability per estimate,” said Rob Ferber, owner of Ferber Automotive & Body. “It also enhances our interactions with customers and their insurance providers through detailed descriptions and improved documentation.”

ATI continues to develop business tools with a focus on efficiency, profitability and success. For more information about the Estimate Scrubber tool, visit the ATI website.