Financial Relief Felt at I-CAR Academy Presentation During ASE conference

The I-CAR Academy is priced at $1,200 per annual license (July 1 - June 30) with no additional student fees, no end-of-program fee, and unlimited student access. Granted, the PDP-EE was $100 cheaper, but it became more expensive when you consider the $100 per end-of-program exam and the $50 per student addition.

Many who attended the seminar voiced that the institutions they come from often take issue with the cost of the curricula they use. Some have said they feel that they will have an easier time convincing their schools that they can utilize the I-CAR Academy.

A major difference between the I-CAR Academy and PDP-EE that McFinch strongly emphasized during the presentation, and directly with FenderBender, is who the I-CAR Academy, as a learning tool, is really for.

“I-CAR Academy is an entry-level program that really starts the technician from the basics,” McFinch said. “This program is going to take a student, who doesn’t know the difference between a slide hammer and a sledgehammer, and develop them to acquire the entry-level skills they’re going to need to become the most successful in the industry. We’ve talked to shop owners, and these are the five skills they’re telling us that technicians need.”

These five skills, or badges as they’re marketed as, include:

Collision repair fundamentals: Provides students the foundational knowledge required for every technician who is just beginning their career as a collision repair technician.

Instructors or schools interested in the I-CAR Academy program can find more information at i-car.com.

The most surprising revelation during the seminar was undoubtedly the price of the new program.