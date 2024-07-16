Central New Jersey Single Mother Gifted Recycled Ride

A single mother experienced a life-changing event –the presentation of a vehicle to provide her critically needed transportation–thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with car donor GEICO and repair partner M3 Collision Powered by VIVE.

NABC, GEICO and M3 Collision Group of Neptune, New Jersey, presented a fully refurbished 2020 Honda Accord to Ayo Kolade. a single mother of twins, who sought help from Birth Haven after becoming homeless due to her struggles with a high-risk pregnancy and no support. She was able to overcome her complications, as well as a period of homelessness. A few days after her babies were discharged from the NICU, she got the news of being nominated and approved for an NABC Recycled Rides car. The joyous news sped up her recovery. The car will make her visits to the doctor, childcare, work and other activities less stressful.

“This is the beginning of a new life, really—I’m so excited,” said Ayo Kolade. “I have young twins, and this will make it so much easier to get to their doctor’s appointments and get me to work. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. I’m so grateful.”

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 3,300 vehicles valued at some $47 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Copart, L&M ADAS Calibration Center, and Enterprise.