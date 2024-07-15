Quality Collision Group Acquires Business in Washington State

Since 2004, Paramount Centre, known for its advanced technology and exceptional customer service, has been a leader in the collision industry in the Pacific Northwest.

“Partnering with Quality Collision Group allows us to raise our standards even higher, leveraging QCG’s expertise in OEM repairs,” said Mike Huber and Russ Wyman, founders of Paramount Centre.

The Paramount Centre facility, built specifically for collision repair and auto restoration, features a 50,000-square-foot space. Located about 30 miles south of Seattle, Paramount Centre gives QCG its first foothold in Washington state and strategic access to the South Puget Sound area.

Paramount Centre holds OEM certifications from manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Volvo and others.

Brent McKinney, executive vice president of operations at Quality Collision Group, said, “The addition of Paramount Centre underscores our commitment to providing the best OE-focused repair services nationwide. Paramount Centre’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with QCG’s goal of remaining the market leader in certified repairs.”