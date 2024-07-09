ADAS Driving Up In-vehicle AI Robot Market Size

The demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is fueling the growth of the global in-vehicle AI robot market, according to a market study by Fact.MR.

In-vehicle AI systems, integral to these ADAS functionalities, provide real-time assistance and enhance overall vehicle safety. The global market is set to be valued at $45.7 million in 2024.

The worldwide sales of in-vehicle AI robots are projected to increase rapidly at a compound annual growth rate of 17.3% from 2024 to 2034. Demand for in-vehicle AI robots is growing at a significant pace across multiple industries including automotive, transportation, and logistics. In-vehicle AI robot manufacturers are expanding the scope of these systems beyond personal vehicles to encompass commercial fleets and autonomous vehicles, thereby broadening their market appeal.

Modern vehicles are increasingly being integrated with ADAS functionalities such as lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance systems.

The global market is forecasted to reach $225.6 million by the end of 2034. The market in the United States is set to reach a value of $ 7.9 million in 2024. China is estimated to account for 70% share of the East Asia market in 2024.