    CRASH Jeweler Creates with Recycled Cadillac Panels

    July 3, 2024
    CRASH Jewelry was born when its artist and metalsmith found inspiration while relocating her jewelry studio to her husband’s collision repair facility.
    Cadillac collaborated with CRASH Jewelry to produce limited edition sustainable jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing steel in original factory paint, according to a news release.

    For more than a century, racing has provided a launch pad for Cadillac to transfer knowledge and technology between race cars and production vehicles, and a way to build a fanbase for the brand around the world. Cadillac's and CRASH's collaboration is meant to illustrate the commitment to performance.

    Two styles are available in original factory Black Raven and Chartreuse Metallic Paint—the Blackwing Icon Cuff and the V-Performance Pattern Cuff. Each design consists of a limited edition run of only 75 pieces.

    Using emerging laser technology, CRASH Jewelry's innovative designs are created through a process that selectively preserves and highlights the Cadillac's original factory paint. The Blackwing Icon Cuff depicts the repeating logo pattern that, at ﬁrst glance, resembles a tire tread.

    As its name indicates, the V-Performance Pattern Cuff portrays just that but in both colors as a double cuff.

    The Cadillac wordmark is engraved inside every cuff, along with a custom CRASH Jewelry VIN, and a serial number to denote its position in the exclusive series.

    Both Blackwing Cuffs can be found on the V- Series 20th Anniversary Collection website at http://www.vseries20.com.

    CRASH Jewelry is the brainchild of jewelry artist and metalsmith Christi Schimpke, who was inspired when she relocated her jewelry studio to her husband’s collision repair facility to make wearable art from discarded luxury vehicle body panels. Every item retains the original factory paint and provenance.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

