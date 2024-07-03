CRASH Jeweler Creates with Recycled Cadillac Panels

For more than a century, racing has provided a launch pad for Cadillac to transfer knowledge and technology between race cars and production vehicles, and a way to build a fanbase for the brand around the world. Cadillac's and CRASH's collaboration is meant to illustrate the commitment to performance.

Two styles are available in original factory Black Raven and Chartreuse Metallic Paint—the Blackwing Icon Cuff and the V-Performance Pattern Cuff. Each design consists of a limited edition run of only 75 pieces.

Using emerging laser technology, CRASH Jewelry's innovative designs are created through a process that selectively preserves and highlights the Cadillac's original factory paint. The Blackwing Icon Cuff depicts the repeating logo pattern that, at ﬁrst glance, resembles a tire tread.

As its name indicates, the V-Performance Pattern Cuff portrays just that but in both colors as a double cuff.