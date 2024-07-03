  • Advertise
    BIGSHOTS Competition Coming to the Texas Auto Body Trade Show

    July 3, 2024
    The competition includes events such as GPR, seam sealer application, and more.
    Auto Body Association of Texas
    668409c759768257877a527d Screenshot 20240701 At 3

    The Texas Auto Body Trade Show is set to host the BIGSHOTS Competition on July 12 and 13, according to a news release. 

    The competition includes events such as glue pull repair (GPR), seam sealer application, body filler, welding, live and virtual reality painting challenges, and an estimating competition.

    Auto Body Association of Texas
    Texas Auto Body Trade Show iBIGSHOTS Competition Graphic

    Winners will receive a cash prize of $1,000 and tools. The competition also provides an opportunity for professionals to demonstrate their skills in front of industry leaders and peers.

    Registration for the BIGSHOTS Competition is open. Participants can register on the Texas Auto Body Trade Show website.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

