BIGSHOTS Competition Coming to the Texas Auto Body Trade Show

The Texas Auto Body Trade Show is set to host the BIGSHOTS Competition on July 12 and 13, according to a news release.
The competition includes events such as glue pull repair (GPR), seam sealer application, body filler, welding, live and virtual reality painting challenges, and an estimating competition.
Winners will receive a cash prize of $1,000 and tools. The competition also provides an opportunity for professionals to demonstrate their skills in front of industry leaders and peers.
Registration for the BIGSHOTS Competition is open. Participants can register on the Texas Auto Body Trade Show website.