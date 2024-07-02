  • Advertise
    CCG Hires WIN President as New VP

    July 2, 2024
    She has over two decades of experience in the collision repair industry.
    Certified Collision Group
    Liz Stein, the current president of the Women’s Industry Network, joined Certified Collision Group, Inc. (CCG) as vice president of strategic initiatives for North America, effective July 1, according to a news release.

    Stein has over two decades of experience in the collision repair industry, including executive management of collision repair networks and the launch of an electronic repair planning platform. She also serves as the co-chair of the CIC OEM Industry Relations Committee.

    In her career, Stein has been involved in the launch of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, Nissan, Kia, and Hyundai Certifications at Assured Performance. She has also worked toward getting various collision industry stakeholders to recognize the importance of OEM Certified Collision Repair Centers.

    At OEC, Stein contributed to the launch of the electronic repair planning platform RepairLogic.

    “I am eager to serve the collision repair shops who are working under challenging circumstances to deliver safe and properly repaired vehicles to consumers,” Stein said. "I look forward to contributing to CCG’s legacy.”

    “Liz brings valuable insight to CCG with her expertise and understanding of industry dynamics," said Michelle Sullivan, CEO of CCG. "We anticipate her leadership as we continue to deliver value and programs to our affiliates and partners.”

