CARSTAR Hayden Earns Top Spot in Idaho’s Best Awards

CARSTAR Hayden was named the Best Auto Body Shop at the 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards for the fifth year in a row, according to a news release.

The shop didn’t just win in its region, but also outperformed competitors to clinch the statewide title.

The Idaho’s Best Awards, a prestigious event that recognizes the exceptional contributions of businesses and organizations across the state, has consistently acknowledged CARSTAR Hayden’s excellence in service.