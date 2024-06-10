CARSTAR Hayden Earns Top Spot in Idaho’s Best Awards

CARSTAR Hayden was named the Best Auto Body Shop at the 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards for the fifth year in a row, according to a news release.
The shop didn’t just win in its region, but also outperformed competitors to clinch the statewide title.
The Idaho’s Best Awards, a prestigious event that recognizes the exceptional contributions of businesses and organizations across the state, has consistently acknowledged CARSTAR Hayden’s excellence in service.
Owned by Greg Solesbee, CARSTAR Hayden joined the CARSTAR network in 2018 and has since been a beacon of quality service in the Boise community. The shop’s success at the Idaho’s Best Awards is not new. In 2020, it ranked among the Statewide Top 3 and won the Best of Panhandle award, a feat it repeated in 2022 and 2023.
“Our decision to join CARSTAR was driven by our commitment to uphold our family-owned and operated principles,” Solesbee said. "I’m thankful that our dedication remains valued by the community. I can’t wait to see what’s to come.”
As an I-CAR Gold Class facility, CARSTAR Hayden specializes in OEM car repair and holds certifications from major manufacturers like Tesla, Hyundai, FCA, Nissan, KIA, Ford, and Subaru. The shop also holds an Assured Performance Certification, underscoring its commitment to the highest collision repair standards.
With a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, Solesbee looks forward to CARSTAR Hayden’s continued growth, stronger community connections, and maintaining its reputation for outstanding service and a seamless repair process.