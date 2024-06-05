  • Advertise
    Decisely Provides SCRS Members with Exclusive Access to Angle Health

    June 5, 2024
    SCRS is optimistic about the benefits Angle Health will bring to its members.
    The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)
    665f39d8f01f7523fb366891 Angle Health

    The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), in collaboration with Decisely Insurance Services, has expanded its health insurance offerings to include Angle Health, a new major medical carrier, according to a news release.

    This addition reflects the significant growth of the SCRS Benefits Center and the increasing demand for diverse health insurance options among its members.

    Angle Health is designed to provide affordable health insurance to even the smallest groups, aiming to empower individuals to take charge of their health proactively.

    Richie Seaberry, Decisely VP and SCRS portfolio manager, remarked on the milestone, “The inclusion of Angle Health enhances our program’s reach, now encompassing Washington State, and caters to the needs of small businesses.” Angle Health’s plans feature $0 copay options and grant members access to their health insurance claims data.

    Kevin Dunn, CEO of Decisely, expressed pride in the enduring partnership with SCRS, emphasizing the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving health needs of its members.

    Aaron Schulenburg, SCRS executive director, highlighted the challenges small independent businesses face in the competitive job market, particularly regarding health benefits. “The launch of the Benefits Marketplace in 2022 was a step towards supporting a wider range of businesses,” Schulenburg said. “The partnership with Angle Health is a significant opportunity for businesses that typically struggle to secure optimal health options for their teams.”

    Angle Health plans offer a variety of features, including:

    • Comprehensive Plans: A range of traditional and HSA-compliant high-deductible health plans (HDHP) to suit different needs and budgets, available in most U.S. states.
    • National PPO Network: Access to the Cigna Choice Fund PPO network.
    • Affordable Preventive Care: Plans with no-cost services for frequently used healthcare services.
    • User-Friendly Benefits Management Platform: Decisely’s integrated platform streamlines the administration for employers and simplifies the enrollment process for employees.
    • Flexible Enrollment: Groups have the liberty to enroll at any point during the year.

    SCRS is optimistic about the benefits Angle Health will bring to its members, aiming to innovate for improved health outcomes.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

