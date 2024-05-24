Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Maryland, according to a news release.

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Maryland, expanding its footprint in the state. The deal was officially finalized on May 17, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions immediately.

The repair center is located at 8031 Reichs Ford Road in Frederick, Maryland.

"This is another proud step for the Crash Champions team as we continue expanding our service across Maryland," said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert. "We're proud to welcome Modern Auto Body to the Crash Champions network and look forward to serving the Frederick community with trusted high-quality collision repair service."

With the addition of Modern Auto Body, Crash Champions now operates 16 repair centers across Maryland, complementing its overall national network of more than 640 repair centers in 37 states and Washington D.C.

"The Modern Auto Body team has built a reputation for exceptional quality and a commitment to personal service for customers in the Frederick community and surrounding counties," said Dave Hamilton, owner of Modern Auto Body. "We are proud to join a reputable and founder-led team like Crash Champions. It was important for us to trust a like-minded team with a passion for quality collision repair service. This move will provide unrivaled benefits to our loyal customers and team members."