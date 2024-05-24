  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

    May 24, 2024
    Crash Champions now operates 16 repair centers across Maryland.
    Crash Champions via Facebook
    crash_champions_logo

    Crash Champions Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Maryland, according to a news release.

    Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Maryland, expanding its footprint in the state. The deal was officially finalized on May 17, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions immediately.

    The repair center is located at 8031 Reichs Ford Road in Frederick, Maryland.

    "This is another proud step for the Crash Champions team as we continue expanding our service across Maryland," said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert. "We're proud to welcome Modern Auto Body to the Crash Champions network and look forward to serving the Frederick community with trusted high-quality collision repair service."

    With the addition of Modern Auto Body, Crash Champions now operates 16 repair centers across Maryland, complementing its overall national network of more than 640 repair centers in 37 states and Washington D.C.

    "The Modern Auto Body team has built a reputation for exceptional quality and a commitment to personal service for customers in the Frederick community and surrounding counties," said Dave Hamilton, owner of Modern Auto Body. "We are proud to join a reputable and founder-led team like Crash Champions. It was important for us to trust a like-minded team with a passion for quality collision repair service. This move will provide unrivaled benefits to our loyal customers and team members."

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.