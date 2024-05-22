  • Advertise
    Axalta Announces Partnership Focused on Sustainability

    May 22, 2024
    Axalta refinish customers will gain access to a live dashboard enabling them to make energy-conscious, data-driven decisions.
    Axalta, a global coatings company, announced a partnership with Solera, a vehicle lifecycle management company, according to a news release.

    The partnership aims to integrate Axalta’s conventional and Fast Cure Low Energy (FCLE) refinish paint systems into Solera’s Sustainable Estimatics platform.

    This integration will allow Axalta customers to estimate their CO2 emissions per repair, taking into account repair methods, paint application process, and drying conditions. The move marks Axalta as the first coatings manufacturer to partner with Solera.

    Axalta refinish customers will gain access to a live dashboard that provides CO2 estimates, enabling them to make energy-conscious, data-driven decisions. The Sustainable Estimatics platform is the latest addition to Axalta’s BELEAF offering, which aims to help bodyshops reduce their environmental footprint while contributing to their business’ success.

    “This technology aligns with Axalta’s ongoing commitment to sustainability as we set out to become Carbon Neutral by 2040,” said Troy Weaver, president of global refinish at Axalta. “It was designed with our customers in mind to help them achieve their sustainability goals.”

    The Sustainable Estimatics for Paint platform simplifies the estimation of Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions. This allows organizations to present credible carbon emission figures backed by an ISO-14064-01 certified company. Customers can also review dashboards to analyze their overall collision repair footprint and benchmark against regional, country-specific, and industry-wide data.

    In partnership with Solera, Axalta continues to provide the products, tools, and resources to help refinish customers reduce their impact on the environment.

