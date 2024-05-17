  • Advertise
    Fire in Connecticut Restoration Shop Leads to Injury

    May 17, 2024
    The Branford Fire Department transported the injured individual for medical care.
    Branford Fire Department via Facebook
    branford_fire_department_response_to_the_final_fin

    A fire broke out at an auto restoration business in Branford, Connecticut, leading to one person sustaining non-life threatening injuries and a temporary closure of a major roadway, according to a Branford Fire Department Facebook post.

    The department began receiving calls about the fire at 180 North Main Street around 3:30 p.m. First responders arrived to find a large wood-frame building, occupied by Final Finish auto restoration, engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly launched an aggressive interior attack, managing to knock down the rapidly spreading fire.

    Despite the swift response, the extent of the fire necessitated an extensive overhaul to fully extinguish it.

    One individual was in the building at the time of the fire. They were able to exit independently but required treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Paramedics from the Branford Fire Department transported the individual for medical care.

    During the incident, Route 1 (North Main Street) was closed for approximately an hour and a half. Mutual aid was provided at the fire scene by the Guilford Fire Department. Meanwhile, the East Haven Fire Department assisted remaining Branford units with a motor vehicle accident that occurred on West Main Street during the incident.

    Medical coverage was provided by American Medical Response-New Haven and Nelson & Access Ambulance Service. The Branford Fire Department expressed gratitude for the assistance received during the incident on social media.

    As of May 16, the fire department confirmed with FenderBender that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

    The fire department also reported to FenderBender via phone call that the status of the injured person, whether they were a customer or employee, was not recorded.

    FenderBender reached out to the shop for further information, but to no avail.

