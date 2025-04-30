Fix Auto Rocklin Wins BusinessRate’s Best of 2025 Award
Fix Auto Rocklin earned BusinessRate’s Best of 2025 award, recognizing the shop’s exceptional customer service and consistently outstanding reviews, according to a news release.
The recognition is a testament to the shop’s dedication to delivering top tier auto body repair services and exceptional customer care.
“We’re incredibly honored to receive this award because it reflects what matters most to us, taking care of our customers,” said Eric Dunivan, owner of Fix Auto Rocklin. “Our team works hard to make sure every person who walks through our doors feels confident, informed, and respected. Being recognized for that commitment through real customer feedback is incredibly rewarding.”
The award is based on data from Google Business Profiles, with BusinessRate evaluating local businesses across several criteria, including review volume, recency, and quality. Fix Auto Rocklin currently has a 4.9-star rating with more than 340 reviews, placing it at the top among body shops in Rocklin, California.
“Our goal has always been to raise the bar in customer service and collision repair,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer of U.S. Collision. “This recognition validates the hard work the Fix Auto Rocklin team puts in every single day. We’re extremely proud of them.”
Fix Auto Rocklin extends its sincere gratitude to its customers for their trust, support, and positive feedback. It shares the award with every customer who took the time to leave a review, and every technician and staff member who worked to make repair experiences exceptional.
For more information, visit the Fix Auto USA website here.