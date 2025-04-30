Fix Auto Rocklin Wins BusinessRate’s Best of 2025 Award

Fix Auto Rocklin earned BusinessRate’s Best of 2025 award, recognizing the shop’s exceptional customer service and consistently outstanding reviews, according to a news release.

The recognition is a testament to the shop’s dedication to delivering top tier auto body repair services and exceptional customer care.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive this award because it reflects what matters most to us, taking care of our customers,” said Eric Dunivan, owner of Fix Auto Rocklin. “Our team works hard to make sure every person who walks through our doors feels confident, informed, and respected. Being recognized for that commitment through real customer feedback is incredibly rewarding.”