Texas Auto Body Trade Show Coming This July

Registration for the 2024 Texas Auto Body Trade Show is now officially open.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Irving Convention Center, nestled within the lively Toyota Music Factory area.

This two-day event will commence on Friday, July 12. Educational sessions will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the exhibit hall will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The show will continue on Saturday, July 13, with educational sessions from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the exhibit hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees can anticipate new classes on Texas legislation, workforce dynamics, and repair laws. However, due to limited classroom capacity, these sessions are filling up quickly.

The event will also showcase Repairidy, a collision repair game show akin to Jeopardy, hosted by Erin Solis and Danny Gredinberg. Attendees are encouraged to bring their A-game as they may be called up on stage.

Admission to the exhibit hall is complimentary, offering attendees the opportunity to network with top tool & equipment providers, paint suppliers, OEMs, and collision repair partners.

The exhibit hall will also host full-size equipment, demos, contests, car shows, celebrity autograph sessions, and much more.

For additional information and to register, please visit the Auto Body Association of Texas’ website.