    Webinar on CIECA's New Standards

    April 11, 2024
    This webinar will discuss CIECA’s new standards—CIECA API Standards (CAPIS),
    The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Technical Webinar will be held on Thursday, April 25, at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET. The webinar will discuss CIECA’s new standards—CIECA API Standards (CAPIS), according to a news release.

    The following will be shared during the webinar:

    • Information about the CAPIS development process
    • How EMS/BMS are being converted to CAPIS
    • Examples of how members can use CIECA Standards to develop API messages

    Presenters include Dan Webster, chair of the CIECA Architecture Committee and principal architect, IT Enterprise at Enlyte; and committee members Andy Bober, a software engineer at Entegral; Mike Hastings, a product manager at Car-Part.com; Jeff Schroder, member of the CIECA's board of trustees and founding CEO of Car-Part.com; and Paulette Reed, technical project manager at CIECA.

    “The Architecture Committee has been working hard to develop CAPIS and we are looking forward to sharing our progress with members and the industry,” said Reed.

    CIECA members and non-members are invited to attend the webinar on April 25.

