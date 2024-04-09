  • Advertise
    Ohio CARSTAR and Owner Named Allstate Good Hands Award Winner  

    April 9, 2024
    A plaque will be presented to the owner.
    CARSTAR
    Tom Martin, owner of three CARSTAR locations in Ohio, has been recognized by Allstate as a recipient of its Good Hands Repair Network Award for the 2023 performance of his CARSTAR Troy facility.

    "Your dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed," said Michelle Staton, I-CAR Platinum, GHRN Performance Team Ohio, for Allstate. "As a token of our appreciation, a plaque celebrating this achievement will be presented to you to be proudly displayed in your shop. Only the top 4 percent of our network achieve this prestigious award."

    Tom Martin attributed the recognition to his team for their hard work and dedication in earning the award.

    "I am so proud to work with such a motivated, skilled, and determined group of automotive professionals who are focused on delivering the highest-quality repairs and excellent customer service to our Allstate customers," he said. "It’s an honor to be recognized by the Allstate Good Hands Repair Network, but this is truly a team effort and accomplishment."

    Martin also owns CARSTAR Sidney and CARSTAR Piqua in Ohio.

