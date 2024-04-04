TPG Will Acquire Classic Collision

TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Classic Collision, according to a news release.

TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of TPG, will acquire the business from New Mountain Capital. Classic Collision’s management team will remain invested in the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting milestone for Classic Collision and a great testament to the strength of our team and our collective commitment to providing the highest quality service with integrity,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “TPG shares our vision, and I believe they are the right partner to help us take Classic to its next level. I also want to thank the New Mountain team for their tremendous support as we’ve grown our platform.”

Classic Collision is one of the largest and fastest growing collision repair platforms in the U.S., servicing customers across 262 locations in 16 states nationwide.

“Toan and his team have grown Classic into a leading collision repair platform with best-in-class customer satisfaction, strong insurance partner relationships, differentiated manufacturer certifications, and a proven acquisition and integration playbook,” said Paul Hackwell, partner at TPG. “We are excited to partner with management to grow the company’s market leadership while continuing to empower the distinct culture and passion for problem solving that distinguishes Classic.”

“Since our initial acquisition, Classic has accelerated investments in people, operations, and innovation for the benefit of its customers. We thank Toan and the management team for a successful partnership in building a leading, national collision repair platform,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, managing director at New Mountain Capital. “Toan’s vision and ambitions for Classic and the future of auto body repair are differentiated, and we believe there is a bright future ahead for the business,” added Robert Mulcare, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Goldman Sachs & Co LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Classic Collision and New Mountain Capital, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel. BofA Securities acted as financial advisor to TPG, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP provided legal counsel.

TPG was founded in San Francisco in 1992. It has $222 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world.