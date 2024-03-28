Semi-Truck Tires Nearly Strike Body Shop Owner

Robert Vigil, owner of Extreme Auto Body in Greeley, Colorado, told KDVR-TV reporters that he was in a paint booth when the tires crashed into the section of the shop where he was. The tires ripped through the wall of the building’s exterior that faces U.S. Route 85.

The tires struck the driver’s side quarter panel of a 1963 Ford Falcon that Vigil and his 86-year-old father restore in their spare time. No one was injured in the incident.

In a phone call with FenderBender, Vigil said his father, who usually works on the car, had stayed home that day due to icy road conditions from a recent snowstorm and a medical appointment he had that day.