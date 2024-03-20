High School Skilled Trades Teachers Can Apply for $1.5 Million in Cash Prizes

U.S. public high school skilled trades teachers can apply for a total of $1.5 million in cash prizes from Harbor Freight Tools For Schools, according to a news release.

This year, a grand total of $1.5 million will be awarded to 25 teachers and their skilled trades programs.

The five Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence grand prize winners will receive $100,000 each, with $30,000 going to the teacher and $70,000 going to their program. Twenty additional prize winners will each win $50,000, with $15,000 going to the teacher and $35,000 going to their program. Teachers whose school, district and/or state policy prohibits receipt of the individual portion of prize earnings are eligible to apply on behalf of their school’s skilled trades program.

The deadline to apply for the 2024 prize is Friday, May 3. Teachers can apply at HFTforschoolsprize.org. Winners will be announced in the fall.

Since 2017, more than $7 million has been awarded to 133 skilled trades teachers and their programs.

The mission of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is to increase understanding, support and investment in skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools.

There is an ongoing nationwide shortage of skilled trades workers and high school teachers can play a significant role in helping to address this problem, according to the release.