Flood Hits Auto Body Shop During 50th Anniversary

The shop, owned by Vicky Hayes, was severely damaged in the recent flash floods that swept through the area in late January.

The floodwaters, which rose to knee-high, caused extensive damage to the interior and back of the shop. Some vehicles and shop supplies could not be moved to safety in time, resulting in potential total losses and extensive mud coverage across the premises.

“When I look at the road ahead, I just get so emotional,” she told FenderBender over the phone.

Despite numerous challenges over the years, including rezoning demands, a lesser flood in 2017, and the pandemic, the team has kept the shop running. They have even provided part-time jobs and discounted services to friends during tough times.