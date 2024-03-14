Auggie Calibrations, by AirPro Diagnostics, Meet EURO NCAP Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that Auggie, the mobile static calibration device, has now met the EURO NCAP safety standard and ensures a complete and safe FFC ADAS recalibration.

Auggie is a wireless, compact solution that saves time and increases efficiency by rendering the ADAS targets and lighting conditions in a theater-like environment to precisely perform forward-facing camera (FFC) recalibrations. Auggie is patented, mobile, and works with most major scan tools. It is designed to serve the automotive service sectors with quick, mobile, and safe recalibrations.

Euro NCAP is a European voluntary car safety performance assessment program. It was originally started by the Transport Research Laboratory for the UK Department for Transport but later backed by several European governments, as well as by the European Union.

In 2023, Auggie met both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) standards. With the IIHS standard, Auggie earned the highest rating possible: Superior.

FT Techno of America (FTTA), an independent vehicle evaluation company, performed the EURO NCAP recognized ADAS tests at the Fowlerville Proving Grounds to validate the effectiveness of an Auggie Calibration:

EURO NCAP: FTTA tested the Auto Emergency Braking (AEB) performance for Car to Car and Car to Pedestrian as well as Lane Departure Warning (LDW) performance for a total of 60 different testing scenarios. For each of the 60 scenarios, the test vehicle calibrated with Auggie passed the test and the ADAS features performed as designed.