California ProColor Collision Owner Adds New Location in Fontana

After opening ProColor Collision in Rialto, California, in June 2022, shop co-owner Eddy Samawi leveraged the tools, resources, and contacts available through ProColor Collision to open a new shop in Fontana, according to a news release.

Seeing the success of multiple ProColor Collision franchisees who own and operate multiple collision repair shops, Samawi searched for opportunities to open a second location to serve additional Inland Empire communities.

ProColor Collision Fontana was formerly a smog inspection station that leased a few bays for body shop work. The location now has updated equipment, from the spray booth to the welders.

It's certified to work on U.S. and foreign-manufactured mass-production vehicles, as well as exotic vehicle brands. While in the shop, customers can enjoy a comfortable waiting area with beverages, TV, and free Wi-Fi.

“After moving to the ProColor Collision brand just over 18 months ago, we’ve repeatedly confirmed the advantages of being part of the network,” said Samawi. “The relationships the corporation has with suppliers and insurance companies, as well as the marketing support and operational tools available to increase our efficiency and skill set, made the decision to open our Fontana location an obvious choice.”

“Eddy’s commitment to building relationships with individual customers and the community as a whole is confirmed with his choice to open a second location in the Inland Empire area,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president, Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “The ProColor Collision brand is just as focused on building the success of our franchisees, which further strengthens the brand and the opportunities available to Eddy and all of our franchisees.”