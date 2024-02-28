Sherwin-Williams Features New Coatings Technology for Commercial Vehicles at NTEA's Work Truck Week 2024

Its ability to minimize rework makes it an noteworthy option for manufacturers looking to improve product quality while minimizing total applied costs.

"It's incredible the impact that coating selection can have on overall manufacturing processes," said Isabel Mevissen, Transportation Market Segment Manager for Sherwin-Williams General Industrial. "While coatings spend is only a fraction of the total finishing cost, coatings selection can have a major impact on cost drivers such as labor, touchups and rework, paint usage, downtime, and more. That's why we're proud to offer Duraspar IP, a total cost solution backed by decades of commercial vehicle industry expertise."

Duraspar IP is designed for application on a variety of work trucks, including cement mixers, tankers, street sweepers, dump and service bodies, vacuum and garbage trucks, fire and emergency vehicles, and more.

Sherwin-Williams experts will be on-hand to offer insights into what sets Duraspar IP apart from conventional coatings. The product line is available in thousands of solid and metallic colors, a selection of which will be displayed at NTEA's Work Truck Week.