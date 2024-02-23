Car ADAS Solutions Team Adds Integrations & Support Manager

Car ADAS Solutions announced that Nate Thomsen joined the company as manager of integrations and support.



In his new role, Thomsen will help open new calibration centers and support licensees to ensure their success. This includes providing facility certification, on-site technician development, an overview of shop set-up, and sharing calibration knowledge through body shop visits.



“We are so excited to bring another proven industry leader to our team as we continue to grow our footprint,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “In addition to his many accomplishments, Nate is a great guy, fitting into our team’s chemistry perfectly.”



“Calibration is becoming more important each day as vehicle systems advance to keep drivers safe,” said Thomsen. “I’m looking forward to being part of an industry that’s new and evolving.”



Based out of Seattle, Washington, Thomsen has more than 25 years of experience in the collision repair industry. After serving in the U.S. Navy from 1994-1997, he was hired as a car detailer in 1998 and then worked for a small MSO in Seattle. Since then, he has held numerous positions in the industry, including regional vice president of operations for a large MSO, where he met Peeters.



Thomsen also worked with COO Kevin Caruso, whom he has known for 25 years.



As the manager of integrations and support, Thomsen said it will be rewarding to be a mentor and leader helping support Car ADAS Solutions’ licensees and working with the CAR ADAS team.



“They are a fantastic group of people, especially with the culture they have built,” said Thomsen. “I’m excited to join the company and help licensees set up calibration facilities across the country.”



