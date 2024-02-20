MABA Meeting at End of February

The Missouri Auto Body Association (MABA) will have an event on Wednesday, February 28 that has two presentations.
“ADAS: How, What, and Why” will be presented by Tim Muller, of OEM Calibration.
“Stop Matching Estimates and Save Time” will be presented by Deric Krist, of Kri-Tech Solutions.
The event will be at Helen Fitzgerald’s, Irish Grill & Pub on 3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd in St. Louis, Missouri.
Seating is limited to the first 50 registrants and those who wish to attend can register on MABA's website. Food will also be provided.
MABA offers insight, education, and support for collision repairers in the state.