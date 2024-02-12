Madison County (AL) Collision Repairers Notice Increase in Deer Collisions

Mechanics in Madison County report an increasing number of vehicles coming in with damage from deer collisions, according to a WAFF 48 report.

Repair estimates can range from $2,500 to $20,000, depending on the type of damage, as stated by WAFF 48.

Deer have always inhabited the mountains of Madison County. According to experts, they are now venturing into the streets. This behavior is attributed to two factors: the colder weather and increased development pushing deer out of their natural habitat.

Experts from Triple A also recommend using high-beam headlights, honking the horn when a deer is spotted, and braking firmly when it’s safe to do so. They advise against swerving the car to avoid a deer.