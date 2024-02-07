ADAS Find Joins CIECA

CIECA welcomes ADAS Find as a new CIECA corporate member, according to a press release.

Founders Owen VanEck and Aiden Foley learned about CIECA through extensive industry research and networking within the automotive repair sector.

“The organization’s reputation for promoting industry standards and collaboration drew our attention, aligning with our commitment to excellence in ADAS solutions,” said VanEck. "This not only enhances overall efficiency but also ensures a consistent and reliable experience for businesses and customers alike.”

He said the company joined CIECA to actively contribute to advancing industry standards and connect with like-minded professionals.

Founded in 2023, the Michigan-based company was established to provide the auto repair industry with a simple and affordable” platform for identifying necessary ADAS calibrations and initializations.

By becoming a CIECA member, VanEck said they aim to actively participate in shaping and influencing industry standards.